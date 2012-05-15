TEXT-Fitch:European investors lean towards third LTRO III

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - European investors are moving towards the possibility of another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) next year, according to Fitch Ratings’ quarterly credit market investor survey. Fitch believes that another round of cheap three-year financing from the European Central Bank will be necessary for some banks because they will not have been able to deleverage sufficiently by the time the second LTRO needs to be repaid.

The survey highlighted investors’ concerns over eurozone banks’ funding problems. 38% of respondents thought a third LTRO would be necessary compared with 16% who thought the near EUR1bn of three-year funding released so far should buy enough time to address banks’ structural funding imbalances. Additionally, 25% of investors said they would not invest in any European senior unsecured bank debt. However, most banks still have access to short-term money, with three-quarters of respondents saying they would purchase short-term paper from banks outside the eurozone periphery.

The shot-in-the-arm from the second LTRO is already fading, with respondents having turned less bullish on issuance volumes and more bearish on spread developments for the sector over the next 12 months. Only 12% of survey participants ranked banks as their top investment choice, down from 27% in the prior quarter and behind high yield, investment grade corporates and emerging market sovereigns.

Central bankers’ and policymakers’ actions appear to have muted investors’ concerns with regards to refinancing. Only 13% of investors said the bank segment faced the highest refinancing challenge, down from 22% last quarter and from the high of 49% in Q411 when the sector was ranked higher than sovereigns for the first time.

Fitch believes the wholesale funding markets will remain volatile for banks this year and especially tough for those in peripheral eurozone countries. While Q1 presented many banks with an opportunity to get ahead of - in some cases even complete - their funding plans for 2012, this was borne out by a sharp contraction in issuance in April on the back of renewed eurozone fears.

The Q212 survey was conducted between 27 March and 4 May, and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD5.6trn of fixed-income assets. The complete results of Fitch’s quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey will be published in a report Wednesday.