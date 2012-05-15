TEXT-S&P summary: Mack-Cali Realty Corp.

Despite the slowdown in office fundamentals, Mack-Cali continues to outperform peers in the markets in which it operates, with occupancy rates and base rents generally above market averages. Occupancy for Mack-Cali’s consolidated portfolio declined 40 basis points (bps) sequentially to 87.9% in the first quarter of 2012. Excluding lease termination fees and the impact of one-time real estate tax refunds, same-store net operating income (NOI) for the first quarter of 2012 improved 4.8% on a cash basis, compared with the prior year. Lower operating expenses (in part due to the mild winter) not rent growth) largely contributed to this improvement in NOI. In fact, same-property revenues for the first quarter of 2012 fell 3.3% (on a cash basis) compared with the prior year. Rents for new leases signed during the quarter declined 5.4% (cash). While rents were down in the period, the decline was more moderate than the 7.2% (cash) decline experienced in the fourth quarter of 2011, which may indicate that the deterioration in office market fundamentals has begun to moderate.

Despite the recent pressure on operating results, Mack-Cali maintains a sound financial profile and moderate leverage. At March 31, 2012, the REIT’s balance sheet was 45.1% leveraged on a depreciated book-value basis and 40.2% on an implied stock market-capitalization basis. Proportionately consolidating the company’s off-balance-sheet ventures has no meaningful impact on debt leverage because Mack-Cali’s investment in joint ventures is a very modest $63.8 million (less than 2% of depreciated book assets). Variable-rate debt totaled $210 million at March 31, 2012, and primarily consisted of borrowings under Mack-Cali’s revolving credit facility ($199 million). Debt coverage measures remain strong, as fixed-charge coverage (FCC) for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, totaled approximately 3.1x. Even though we expect modestly lower NOI, we expect FCC to remain at about 3x over the year because recent financing initiatives, including the repayment of preferred stock in October 2011 and the redemption of roughly $121 million of senior notes with an average weighted interest cost of 6.08%, should lower overall fixed charges. We expect total coverage of all obligations (including common dividends) to remain steady at about 1.3x through 2012 due to our expectation that dividends per share will remain flat at 45 cents per share until cash flows from Mack-Cali’s portfolio show growth.

With accretive acquisitions of office and industrial properties difficult to source in Mack-Cali’s core geographic markets, the REIT has begun to pursue investment opportunities outside of traditional office and industrial property acquisitions. During the first quarter of 2012, Mack-Cali acquired a $50 million (face amount) senior mezzanine loan position in a seven-building (primarily office) asset in Stamford, Conn.., for $40 million. The REIT acquired the loan through a joint venture with mortgage REIT Winthrop Realty Trust. Mack-Cali also recently announced the formation of a joint venture to develop two multifamily rental towers on waterfront land it owns in New Jersey. The project, which is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2012, has an estimated cost of approximately $380 million. Given Mack-Cali’s strong balance sheet, there is some tolerance for these opportunistic investments at the current rating, provided they do not represent a material strategic shift away from the REIT’s core office and industrial portfolio.

Stress scenario

Our stress scenario analysis assumes a 10%-15% drop in funds from operations (FFO) over the next six quarters, perhaps due to greater-than-expected tenant stress and rent roll-downs upon releasing the space, combined with higher assumed debt costs (about 8% ) and no meaningful contribution from acquisitions. Under this scenario, debt service and FCC decline to about 2.8x and 2.7x, respectively, by year-end 2012. Coverage of the common dividend remains comfortably over 1.0x--the March 2009 common dividend reduction preserved roughly $60 million of cash flow from operations annually. These lower coverage levels would likely remain acceptable for the current ratings, in our view.

Liquidity

In our view, Mack-Cali’s liquidity is adequate to meet uses over the next 18 to 24 months.

-- We estimate that Mack-Cali will generate between $250 million and $260 million annually of FFO in 2012 and 2013.

-- Other sources of liquidity include an unrestricted cash balance that totaled $20.5 million at March 31, 2012, as well as availability under the REIT’s $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

-- At April 23, 2012, Mack-Cali had full availability under its credit facility following the repayment of approximately $199 million of outstanding borrowings with proceeds from the REIT’s April 2012 $300 million senior unsecured note issuance.

-- Mack-Cali’s unsecured credit facility matures in October 2015 (excluding a one-year extension option) and currently carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 125 bps. The facility is expandable under certain circumstances to $1 billion.

-- Remaining 2012 debt maturities (pro forma for $121 million of senior note redemptions in May) are modest ($11 million), and the company could temporarily refinance the 2013 and 2014 maturities, which total $119 million and $335.3 million, respectively, under the unsecured revolving credit facility if financial market conditions deteriorate significantly.

-- Mack-Cali continues to maintain a substantial pool of unencumbered assets: about 79% of the portfolio’s total square footage at March 31, 2012, were free and clear of mortgage debt. We expect Mack-Cali to selectively raise secured financings, predominantly associated with refinancing existing mortgages at maturity.

-- We estimate that Mack-Cali’s annual maintenance capital expenditure needs will total roughly $70 million to $80 million, slightly above historical levels due to higher expenses that may be required to attract and retain tenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mack-Cali’s largely stabilized portfolio and manageable near-term lease expirations should limit the company’s exposure to the office sector weakness that we expect to continue through the latter half of 2012. We would consider revising the outlook to negative if the company’s operating results weaken meaningfully as a result of higher vacancies or tenant bankruptcies such that he company’s debt service coverage falls below 2.4x and total coverage drops below 1.0x. We could also lower the rating if the REIT’s investment strategy changes materially; however, we currently consider this unlikely in the near term. Our expectation for a protracted recovery in certain of the company’s core markets (including central and northern New Jersey) will likely preclude positive momentum to the outlook or rating in the 12 to 24 months.