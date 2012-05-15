TEXT-Fitch solutions:CDS on JCPenney widen 35% ahead of earnings

Companies reporting this week include the following:

Deere & Company (INDUSTRIALS/Industrial Engineering)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 45 basis points (bps) to 48 bps, an increase of 7%. The liquidity score on Deere & Company decreased from 7.02 to 6.26 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 18th percentile to the sixth percentile.

Gap, Inc. (The) (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 252 bps to 199 bps, a decrease of -21%. The liquidity score on Gap, Inc. (The) decreased from 6.53 to 6.3 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the sixth percentile to the seventh percentile.

Home Depot Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 49 bps to 47 bps, a decrease of -4%. The liquidity score on Home Depot Inc. decreased from 7.16 to 6.82 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 23rd percentile to the 19th percentile.

Penney (J.C.) Company, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 325 bps to 439 bps, an increase of 35%. The liquidity score on Penney (J.C.) Company, Inc. decreased from 6.28 to 6.1 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the third percentile to the fourth percentile.

Staples, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 191 bps to 209 bps, an increase of 9%. The liquidity score on Staples, Inc. decreased from 6.75 to 6.14 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 11th percentile to the fifth percentile.

Target Corporation (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 49 bps to 45 bps, a decrease of -8%. The liquidity score on Target Corporation decreased from 7.19 to 6.86 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 24th percentile to the 21st percentile.

TJX Companies Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have tightened over the last three months, with the five-year point tightening from 84 bps to 67 bps, a decrease of -20%. The liquidity score on TJX Companies Inc. decreased from 7.87 to 7.63 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the 39th percentile to the 40th percentile.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (CONSUMER SERVICES/General Retailers)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 47 bps to 47 bps, an increase of 1%. The liquidity score on Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. decreased from 7.25 to 6.93 over the three-month period, causing an increase in liquidity from trading in the 26th percentile to the 23rd percentile.

