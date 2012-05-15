TEXT-S&P drops rtgs on 16 European synthetic CDO tranches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today withdrew its credit ratings on 16 European synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches.

For the full list of today’s rating actions see “List Of European Synthetic CDO Rating Withdrawals At May 15, 2012.”

We have withdrawn our ratings on these tranches for different reasons, including:

-- The issuer has fully repurchased and canceled the notes,

-- The notes have been redeemed earlier, and

-- The notes have paid down in full.

We provide the rating withdrawal reason for each individual tranche in the separate ratings list.

We have lowered to ‘D (sf)’ and subsequently withdrawn our ratings on 12 tranches. Today’s downgrades to ‘D (sf)’ follow confirmation that losses from credit events in the underlying portfolios exceeded the available credit enhancement levels. This means that the noteholders did not receive full principal on the early termination date for these tranches. The ratings lowered to ‘D (sf)’ will remain at ‘D (sf)’ for a period of 30 days before the withdrawals becomes effective.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.

