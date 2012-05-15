TEXT-Fitch:U.S. retail card delinquencies reach six-year low

Three-month average excess spread levels improved for the second straight month in May. An increase of 71 bps to 13.89%, this month’s performance recorded the second highest level historically, providing sufficient cushion for investors and is approximately 32% higher year over year.

Monthly payment rate performance trended higher this month as well and posted a five month consecutive streak in improvement. MPR increased 16 bps to 15.50% and has held relatively steady during the last 12 months, remaining well above the historical average of 11.59%. Gross yield dropped 1.36% and normalized to 26.20% in May after a seasonal jump during the March distribution period, but above the 12 month average of 25.53% and long term average of 23.75%.

As reported by the Federal Reserve, consumers went back to using their credit cards in March as consumer credit surged $21.4 billion. The result was the strongest gain for any month since November 2001 when it jumped by $28 billion. For the first time in three months, revolving credit card debt expanded by $5.2 billion. The heightened usage of credit cards was largely attributable to higher spending and retail sales in recent periods along with a resiliency in the face of higher gas prices over the last several months.

U.S. retail sales rose more than forecast in March with a 0.8% gain, almost three times higher than initially projected. New sales estimates for April are expected to be released momentarily

Fitch’s Retail Credit Card Index measures the performance of ABS backed by receivables generated by cards for use at specific retailers. The index tracks more than $30 billion of retail or private label credit card ABS backed by approximately $48 billion of principal receivables. The index is primarily comprised of private label portfolios originated and serviced by Citibank (South Dakota) N.A., GE Money Bank and World Financial Network National Bank. More than 165 retailers are incorporated including Wal-Mart, Sears, Home Depot , Federated, Loews, J.C. Penney, Limited Brands, Best Buy , Lane Bryant and Dillard‘s, among others.