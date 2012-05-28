TEXT-Fitch rates Trichy Tollway's senior bank loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Trichy Tollway Private Limited’s (TTPL) INR4,713.42m senior project bank loans a ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)’ rating. The Outlook is Stable.

TTPL is a special purpose company, incorporated in 2006 to implement four laning of the two-lane 92.75km stretch on National Highway 45 (NH-45), and thereafter operate and maintain it on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, under a concession with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI, ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable). The project achieved commercial operations on 5 September 2009. TTPL is sponsored by the IJM Berhad Malaysian group and India’s Shapoorji and Pallonji group.

The ratings also reflect the significant traffic volume risk. While the project road has experienced a strong traffic ramp-up during its two-and-a-half year operating track record, this has still materially underperformed the sponsor’s original expectations, particularly about trucks and multi-axle vehicles which form the bulk of revenue (around 74%). Therefore, TTPL’s timely debt servicing since the commercial operations was mainly on the back of the non-contractual support extended by the sponsors (around INR200m).

The ratings benefit from the strong economic rationale of the national highway as it directly connects the industrial, agricultural and commercial towns (Padalur and Ulundurpet) of southern Tamil Nadu through Trichy to Chennai. However, the fact that around 74% revenue comes from commercial traffic could cause moderate-to-high revenue volatility, in times of economic stress. Nevertheless, the risk is partly mitigated by a provision of annual toll rate increases in the concession based on the whole sale price index movements. In addition, Fitch notes the growing sector track record of both the sponsors, especially IJM group‘s, in operating BOT concessions from NHAI.

Debt service cover ratios are projected to remain thin in Fitch’s base case, and the ratings assume that the sponsors will continue to support, if required, specifically during the first major maintenance cycle (FY15 (financial year ending March) and FY16). This view is supported by the road’s traffic growth potential and a six-year tail after debt maturity which results in a healthy project life cover ratio of around 2.0x.

While financial risks take the form of annually variable interest rate, the recent take-out financing deal with India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd which has taken over loans worth INR1,697.40m, helped decrease the weighted average interest cost to around 12.60% in FY12 from 13.68% in FY11. Structural features include a debt service reserve equivalent to the subsequent six month’s debt service, provided by the sponsors in the form of a bank guarantee.