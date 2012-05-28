TEXT-Fitch rates SME Development Bank of Thailand 'AA+(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘AA+(tha)’ with Stable Outlook and a National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1+(tha)'.

The ratings are based on SME Bank’s legal status as a state enterprise due to its government ownership, specific policy role, strategic importance to the government, as well as ongoing financial support and control by the Thai government.

SME Bank has a public mandate to develop and support sub-prime, start-up and non-performing SMEs, which would otherwise expose the commercial banking sector to high levels of credit risk, by providing loans and other financial services. It also acts as a vehicle for the government to execute its industry development strategy. The bank’s strategic importance to the government is likely to continue over the long term, which should help ensure that government support is forthcoming, as seen in capital contributions since 2004.

However, SME Bank has been negatively affected by the sub-prime quality of its target customers, inefficient risk management and controls, and weak corporate governance. This has partly contributed to delays in fresh government capital injections, resulting in its capital ratio falling to 6.8% at end-2011, below the regulatory requirement of 8.5%. The bank’s continuously aggressive loan growth strategy will put pressure on capital levels, thereby heightening the need for further capital injections. In Fitch’s view, the pace of future capital replenishment from the government will depend on SME Bank’s business strategy, its plan for resolving non performing loans and the government’s available budget.

Negative rating action may result from a weakening of SME Bank’s policy role and strategic importance as well as a significant dilution of government ownership. Such a prospect, however, is remote as SMEs remain an important part of the Thai economy, and given the bank’s crucial role in the development of SMEs which are not served by commercial banks.

SME Bank was established under the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand Act B.E. 2545 (2002). The Ministry of Finance (MoF) owns 98% of the bank’s shares. The bank is therefore under the supervision of the MoF, but monitored by the Ministry of Industry for strategic industry exposure.