TEXT-S&P affirms rtgs in U.K. RMBS highland funding;off watch neg

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Highland Funding’s class A1 and A2 notes following the Nov. 29, 2011 downgrade of the counterparty, Lloyds TSB Bank.

-- We have today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on these notes.

-- Highland Funding is backed by a pool of prime assets originated by Lloyds TSB Scotland .

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Highland Funding PLC’s class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions reflect our updated analysis upon the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria. The rating actions also reflect our updated counterparty analysis and the resolution of our Dec. 21, 2011 CreditWatch negative placements, which had followed the lowering to ‘A+’ from ‘A’ of our long-term rating on Lloyds TSB Bank PLC, the swap guarantor, guaranteed investment provider, and bank account provider for this transaction.

In our view, asset performance for this portfolio has been stable since the transaction closed in July 2009. Loans in arrears of more than 30 days currently total 2.94% of the total portfolio, and have historically outperformed our U.K. prime RMBS index.