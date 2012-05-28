TEXT-S&P asgns Northland Resources 'B-' issue rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Sweden-based mining company Northland Resources AB (Northland) is constructing an iron ore mine in Kaunisvaara in Northern Sweden.

-- Northland is primarily exposed to volatile iron ore prices.

-- We are assigning our ‘B-’ issue rating to the Norwegian krone (NOK) 460 million and $270 million tranches of senior secured bonds due March 2017 issued by Northland.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the construction of the mine will be completed on time and to budget.

Rating Action

On May 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B-’ issue rating to the Norwegian krone (NOK) 460 million and $270 million tranches of the senior secured bonds due March 2017 issued by Sweden-based mining company Northland Resources AB (Northland). The recovery rating on the bonds is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The outlook on the bonds is stable.

Rationale

The rating assignment follows Northland’s establishment of a high-quality iron ore mine capable of producing 4.4 million tonnes per year in Kaunisvaara in Northern Sweden. The mine consists of two primary pits known as Tapuli and Sahavaara. The Tapuli pit has full permission to start production on time in the fourth quarter of 2012. The Sahavaara pit is due to commence production in 2016, subject to receipt of a final environmental permit, an application for which Northland submitted in March 2011. Northland will undertake the mining operations itself, but has subcontracted the logistics services necessary to transport the ore to the nearest ice-free port in Narvik, Norway, using a combination of road and rail transport.