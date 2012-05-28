TEXT-S&P summary: National Power Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

Summary analysis -- National Power Corp.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines

Local currency BB+/Positive/--

Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 637193

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--

17-Jan-2005 BB+/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil med-term note Prog 06/07/1995: sr

unsecd BB 12-Nov-2010

US$300 mil 9.625% gtd nts due 05/15/2028 BB 12-Nov-2010

US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 11/02/2016 BB 12-Nov-2010

Rationale

The rating on National Power Corp. (Napocor) reflects our opinion of an “almost certain” likelihood that the government of Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the utility company in the event of financial distress.