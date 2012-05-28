FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp.
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 28, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management -- 28-May-2012

Corp.

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines

Local currency BB+/Positive/--

Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 73933B

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--

19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due

05/27/2019 BB 12-Nov-2010

US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due

12/02/2024 BB 12-Nov-2010

Rationale

The rating on Philippines-based power utility Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) reflects the sovereign rating on the Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We believe that the Philippine government is almost certain to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PSALM in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following PSALM characteristics:

-- PSALM plays a “critical” role in implementing government reforms to restructure and liberalize the power sector in the Philippines.

-- The company has an “integral” link with its owner, the Philippine government, which provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all of the utility’s debts. Our assessment of an integral link is primarily based on this government guarantee, which also includes cross-default triggers on the government’s external indebtedness.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.