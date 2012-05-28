TEXT-S&P summary: Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

Summary analysis -- Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management -- 28-May-2012

Corp.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines

Local currency BB+/Positive/--

Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 73933B

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--

19-Oct-2009 BB+/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$1.021 bil 7.25% guaranteed nts due

05/27/2019 BB 12-Nov-2010

US$1.179 bil 7.39% guaranteed nts due

12/02/2024 BB 12-Nov-2010

Rationale

The rating on Philippines-based power utility Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) reflects the sovereign rating on the Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We believe that the Philippine government is almost certain to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PSALM in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following PSALM characteristics:

-- PSALM plays a “critical” role in implementing government reforms to restructure and liberalize the power sector in the Philippines.

-- The company has an “integral” link with its owner, the Philippine government, which provides an irrevocable, unconditional, and timely guarantee on all of the utility’s debts. Our assessment of an integral link is primarily based on this government guarantee, which also includes cross-default triggers on the government’s external indebtedness.