TEXT-S&P comments on lowered Spanish bank preference share ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services is today commenting on the rationale behind rating actions on the hybrid instruments of some of Spain’s banks, following its review of the Spanish financial institutions on May 25, 2012 (see “Various Rating Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Spain Banking Sector Review,” published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

“The rating actions on the preferred stock and junior subordinated debt of some Spanish banks take into account the increased vulnerability to nonpayment of dividends or coupons that we see for each particular bank,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Alicia Fernandez.

“As of today, all issue ratings on preference shares and junior subordinated debt issued by Spanish banks are currently speculative grade, except those of Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; A-/Negative/A-2), which we rate ‘BBB-'. Even among those instruments rated speculative grade, the ratings on hybrid instruments are spread out and go from ‘BB+’ for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2) and CaixaBank S.A.’s (CaixaBank; BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2) to ‘CCC-’ for Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.’s (BFA; B+/Watch Neg/B),” Ms. Fernandez said.

Under our criteria, we typically assign issue ratings to Spanish banks’ hybrid capital instruments by notching down from our assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles (SACP). The minimum notching under the criteria is either two or three notches, depending on whether the SACP is in the investment-grade or speculative-grade category.