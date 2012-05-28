FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers and afrms rtgs in U.K. RMBS deal Mortgages No. 6
May 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P lowers and afrms rtgs in U.K. RMBS deal Mortgages No. 6

May 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have taken various rating actions based on the application of our U.K. RMBS and 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Mortgages No. 6 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction consisting of first-ranking mortgages, secured over freehold and leasehold properties in the U.K.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Mortgages No. 6 PLC’s class A2, B, D, and E residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received for the transaction (as of January 2012). Our analysis reflects the application of our U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see “U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, given our downgrades of the transaction counterparties (see “Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To ‘A+/A-1’ From ‘AA-/A-1+’ On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable,” published on Nov. 29, 2011, and “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We previously placed our ratings on all of the notes in the transaction on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 12, 2011, following the application of our U.K. RMBS criteria (see “Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update”).

