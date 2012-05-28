TEXT-Fitch affirms Sberbank Leasing, OJSC VEB-Leasing & VTB Leasing at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Sberbank Leasing’s (SBL), OJSC VEB-Leasing’s (VEBL) and VTB Leasing’s (VTBL) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB’ with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation of the companies’ ratings at the same level as their state-controlled parents, respectively, Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; ‘BBB’/Stable), Vnesheconombank (VEB; ‘BBB’/Stable) and VTB Bank (VTB; ‘BBB’ /Stable), reflects Fitch’s view of the likelihood of support the subsidiaries may receive from their owners if needed. This view is based on full ownership of the leasing subsidiaries by the respective banks, common branding, the relatively high level of operation integration and the high share of parent funding in the companies’ liabilities (at end-2011: SBL - 96%, VEBL - 21%, VTBL - 59%). In addition, the moderate relative size of the subsidiaries’ assets compared to their parents (1%, 7% and 3%, respectively) suggests it would be fairly easy to support them.

The companies themselves are the largest three leasing players in Russia, jointly accounting for about 43% of the market by new business. All demonstrated aggressive growth during 2011, with net investments in leases (NIL) increasing by 1.8x, 2.6x and 1.6x times, respectively. Fitch notes that should SBL and VTBL continue to grow at the same rapid pace they would need to attract more funding from third parties, because their parent banks’ exposures would move close to single borrower regulatory lending limits. In the longer term, this could complicate somewhat the provision of direct funding support from the parent banks, should they be needed to step in to refinance a material portion of subsidiaries’ third party funding. However, Fitch believes ways could be found for support to be provided indirectly by parent banks, or directly by other state-owned institutions, and so does not consider this to be a material constraint in assessing the probability of support. VEB is not regulated by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), and so its’ exposure to VEBL is not subject to regulatory limits.

Fitch notes a significant concentration on rolling stock in the three companies’ lease books; this comprised 55%-65% of total NIL at end-2011, partially reflecting the liberalisation of the rail transportation market and the overall need for fleet modernisation. Downpayments for leases are usually 20%-30% and this reduces revaluation risk on the underlying assets. Most lessees are transportation companies which have broad coverage across Russia’s rail network and a stable customer base, or are sub-divisions of large industrial groups.

The overall quality of SBL’s and VEBL’s lease books is somewhat better than at VTBL mainly due to the latter’s stock of legacy problem exposures generated in past (positively, these are gradually being remedied). Non-performing leases (NPLs; overdue more then 90 days) accounted for 1.4%, 0.01% and 3.7%, respectively, of SBL‘s, VEBL’s and VTBL’s total NIL at end-2011. In all companies impairment reserves fully covered NPLs.

There are currently no regulatory capital requirements for leasing companies, which creates an incentive to keep them undercapitalised, because investments in subsidiaries are deducted from a parent bank’s regulatory capital for calculation of capital adequacy ratios (not applicable for VEBL, as VEB is not regulated by the CBR). SBL has the weakest equity-to-assets ratio of only 2%, although Sberbank has sufficient capacity to provide equity to its subsidiary, if necessary. VEBL and VTBL are somewhat better capitalised, with ratios of 9.1% and 5.7% respectively at end-2011.