TEXT-S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at 'AA/A-1+';outlook stable
May 28, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at 'AA/A-1+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

Overview

-- Kuwait has a rich resource endowment, which has led to high levels of wealth and has enabled it to build very strong external and fiscal balance sheet positions.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Kuwait.

-- The stable outlook balances our view of Kuwait’s very strong fiscal and external positions against its gridlocked political system, undiversified economy, and the lack of transparency regarding government assets.

Rating Action

On May 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Kuwait. The outlook is stable.

