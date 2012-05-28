FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in Eurosail-UK 2007-1NC and 2007-2NP
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions in Eurosail-UK 2007-1NC and 2007-2NP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis in line with our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have resolved the CreditWatch placements and taken various rating actions on all rated classes of notes in the Eurosail-UK 2007-1NC and Eurosail-UK 2007-2NP transactions.

-- Eurosail-UK 2007-1NC and 2007-2NP are backed by nonconforming U.K. residential mortgages.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Eurosail-UK 2007-1NC PLC and Eurosail-UK 2007-2NP PLC’s U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received (dated March 2012). Our analysis reflects our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria (see “U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria for the transaction counterparties (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed our ratings on all classes of notes in Eurosail-UK 2007-1NC and Eurosail-UK 2007-2NP on CreditWatch negative following the publication of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria (see “Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update”).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
