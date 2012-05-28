TEXT-Fitch rts Rostelecom at 'BBB-';stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Rostelecom (Rostelecom) an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook. The company has been assigned a senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB-’ covering, inter alia, its domestic Rouble bonds and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA+’ with a Stable Outlook.

“The ratings reflect Rostelecom’s established incumbent positions and high market shares in fixed-line telephony and broadband segments but also a one notch uplift for potential sovereign support,” says Nikolai Lukashevich, Senior Director with Fitch’s TMT team.

Rostelecom holds strong incumbent positions in the traditional voice fixed-line segment, complemented by its broadband market leadership. The company was reported to control 70% of fixed-lines in Russia and its retail broadband market share was estimated at 40% in 2011. Its market shares in the fixed-line business are likely to be preserved, and broadband market leadership is likely to be maintained, supported by its fibre strategy. The key risk is customer disconnections that have so far been modest vs. its European peers.

However, Rostelecom is only a niche player in the mobile market. Although the company has a reasonably large spectrum portfolio, the currently available and expected LTE frequencies do not provide it with an easy roadmap to nationwide mobile coverage. Organic development is likely to be costly, and does not necessarily ensure a desired market share. The company’s mobile plans entail significant execution risks.

Fitch views the current regulatory environment in Russia as generally benign for the incumbent operator and expects it to remain so. Some of the current regulatory initiatives such as the introduction of mobile number portability may benefit the company. Although the regulator is sympathetic of providing non-discriminatory access to the incumbent’s network, the practical implementation of this principle may not be easily achievable.

The company’s leverage is moderate with net debt/EBITDA at 1.3x at end-2011 but expected by Fitch to rise to 1.7x-1.8x by end-2012 due to high capital expenditures and a share buy-back. Organic development is unlikely to push leverage to above 2x although this may be compromised by acquisitions. The company’s ambitious organic capex programme will weigh on cash flow generation in the medium-term but on a pre-dividend basis free cash flow (FCF) generation is likely to remain positive supporting deleveraging capacity.

Leverage of up to 3x net debt/EBITDA may be accommodated within the current rating level provided that Rostelecom’s maturity profile is well spread and its liquidity situation is strong, the company retains solid FCF generating capacity with a pre-dividend FCF margin of at least 5% which is not compromised by excessive shareholder distribution.

Rostelecom’s current maturity profile is relatively short-ended, nearly half of its debt had redemptions within the next 12 months at end-2011. This is remedied by the company’s relatively low leverage with short-term maturities equal to 0.7x of the company’s 2011 EBITDA and its special relationships with government-controlled banks that have proven dedicated liquidity providers to the company.

Rostelecom’s IDR factors in a one notch uplift for potential sovereign support as strategic and operational ties with the government are viewed as reasonably strong. Rostelecom remains a key infrastructure provider to the Russian military and a key contractor in other large-scale projects such as ‘digital government’ and the provision of universal services. The government has expressed its unequivocal intent to retain ownership control in the company. The very existence of Rostelecom in its current shape would not be possible without the government’s backing of consolidation in the Russian fixed-line incumbent industry.