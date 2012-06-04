TEXT-S&P afrms Italy's BIIS BBB+/A-2 rtgs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 -

Overview

We continue to consider Italy-based Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS) to be a “core” subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA; We are affirming our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term ratings on BIIS. Following the affirmation, we are withdrawing the ratings on BIIS at its request.

At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was negative, reflecting that on the parent, Intesa Sanpaolo.

Rating Action

On June 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS). We then withdrew the ratings on BIIS at its request. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook was negative.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that BIIS continues to be a “core” subsidiary for its parent, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (Intesa Sanpaolo, BBB+/Negative/A-2), under our group methodology.