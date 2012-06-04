TEXT-S&P ratings - Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 -
Ratings -- Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS) - 04-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jun-2012 NR/NR NR/NR
10-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
21-Sep-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
23-Apr-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
02-Jan-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
