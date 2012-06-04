FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS)
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS) - 04-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jun-2012 NR/NR NR/NR

10-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

21-Sep-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

23-Apr-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

02-Jan-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

===============================================================================

