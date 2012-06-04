TEXT-S&P summary: China Fishery Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 -

Summary analysis -- China Fishery Group Ltd. ---------------------- 04-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Hunting,

trapping, game

propagation

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

01-Dec-2006 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China Fishery Group Ltd. reflects the company’s exposure to the volatile commercial fishing industry, its limited geographic and business diversity, and the industry’s inherent regulatory risks. In addition, the company has “less-than-adequate” sources of liquidity, in our view. Tempering these weaknesses are the company’s operating track record, low leverage, and its growth potential due to increasing demand for fish, particularly in China.

We view China Fishery’s business risk profile as “weak”. Bad weather, volatile catch volumes, and other negative events could affect its operating performance. China Fishery’s weak performance in South Pacific and Peru in fiscal 2010 (ended September) and in the first half of fiscal 2011 due to the effects of El Nino highlight such risks. In addition, the company is susceptible to regulatory risks due to the high influence of government policies and regulations on the commercial fishing industry. Nevertheless, China Fishery’s improving business diversity and good operating track record partly offsets such risks, in our opinion.

China Fishery has an “aggressive” financial risk profile. The company’s low cash holdings and limited committed and unused banking facilities remain rating weaknesses. We anticipate that the cash balance is likely to stay at a low level in 2012. China Fishery’s liquidity has weakened mainly because it has early redeemed its US$225 million 9.25% senior unsecured notes due December 2013.