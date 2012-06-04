TEXT-Fitch rates Sri Venkateswara Theatre at 'Fitch D(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Sri Venkateswara Theatre (SVT) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch D(ind)'. Fitch has also assigned SVT’s INR80m term loan a ‘Fitch D(ind)’ rating.

The ratings reflect several instances of delay in debt repayments by SVT in the last two years. This is a result of the delayed commencement of commercial operations of the company’s hotel-cum-commercial complex in May 2011.

The ratings may be upgraded upon timely servicing of debt obligations for the next six months.

SVT is a Vijayawada-based firm, operating a hotel-cum-commercial complex. Three floors of the commercial complex are leased out to Tata Consultancy Services and FIITJEE. The hotel is operating under the name of Hotel Midcity. Provisional results for 8MFY12 (financial year ending March) indicate revenue of INR20.56m and EBITDA margin of 54%.