FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P corrects greater china scale rtg on Hysan Development
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 4, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects greater china scale rtg on Hysan Development

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that, following an error, it had corrected the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Hysan Development Co. Ltd. (Hysan) and on the outstanding senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. The ratings should be ‘cnA+’ to reflect the outlook revision to positive from stable on Dec. 1, 2011 (see “Research Update: Hysan Development Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Positive On Improving Financial Performance; ‘BBB’ Ratings Affirmed,” published Dec. 1, 2011). The ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hysan and the ‘BBB’ issue rating on the notes are unaffected. A corrected rating list follows.

RATINGS CORRECTED

To From

Hysan Development Co. Ltd.

Greater China credit scale rating cnA+/--/-- cnA/--/--

Hysan (MTN) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnA+ cnA

RATINGS UNAFFECTED

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action (Dec. 1, 2011)

To From

Hysan Development Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--

Hysan (MTN) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB BBB

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Hysan Development Co. Ltd. Outlook Revised To Positive On Improving Financial Performance; ‘BBB’ Ratings Affirmed, Dec. 1, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.