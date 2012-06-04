TEXT-S&P ratings - Teollisuuden Voima Oyj

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Teollisuuden Voima Oyj --------------------------------- 04-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 880748

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

06-Oct-2006 NR/NR NR/NR

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2.5 bil med-term note Prog 06/10/2011: sr

unsecd BBB 04-Jun-2012