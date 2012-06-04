TEXT-S&P summary: Koninklijke Ahold N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 04 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Koninklijke Ahold N.V. ------------------------ 04-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Grocery stores

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

04-May-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (Ahold), the Dutch leading food retailer, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the group’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate.”

Ahold’s business risk profile is underpinned by its exposure to the resilient food retail industry, its high profitability, and its strong market positions both in The Netherlands and on the U.S. East Coast. In our opinion, weaknesses include the limited growth potential caused by the company’s limited presence in emerging markets and the poor economic environment in Europe.

Our assessment of Ahold’s financial risk profile takes into account its limited leverage on a net-debt basis, its high free operating cash flow generation, and its strong liquidity. On the negative side, we consider that financial policy is becoming more somewhat aggressive, with a growing focus on shareholder remuneration and acquisitions.