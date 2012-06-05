TEXT-S&P ratings - CBL Insurance Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 05 -

Ratings -- CBL Insurance Ltd. ------------------------------------- 05-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand

Local currency BB-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--

10-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BB-/Negative 05-Jun-2012