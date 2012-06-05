TEXT-S&P ratings - Lonking Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 05 -

Ratings -- Lonking Holdings Ltd. ---------------------------------- 05-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 54337B

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-May-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil 8.50% nts due 06/03/2016 BB/WatchN 13-May-2011