FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P places Lonking Holdings ratings on creditwatch negative
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2012 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P places Lonking Holdings ratings on creditwatch negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 05 -

Overview

-- We expect Lonking’s profitability and credit protection measures to deteriorate over the next 12 months due to weak operating conditions in China.

-- We are therefore placing our ‘BB’ long-term corporate credit rating and ‘cnBBB-’ Greater China credit scale rating on the China-based construction equipment manufacturer on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We are also placing our ‘BB’ and ‘cnBBB-’ issue ratings on Lonking’s US$350 million senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On June 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BB’ long-term corporate credit rating and ‘cnBBB-’ Greater China credit scale rating on China-based construction equipment manufacturer Lonking Holdings Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed our ‘BB’ and ‘cnBBB-’ issue ratings on the company’s US$350 million senior unsecured debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.