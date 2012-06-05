TEXT-S&P summary: Alte Liebe 1 Ltd.

June 05 -

Summary analysis -- Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. ----------------------------- 05-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Jersey

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The ‘B-’ issue rating on the EUR102 million senior secured notes issued by Alte Liebe 1 Ltd. reflects the underlying credit quality of these notes, discussed below.

The notes have an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment of scheduled interest and ultimate principal from Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (Ambac; not rated), the controlling creditor. Under our criteria, a rating on monoline-insured debt reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline (in case it is rated) or Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR). Therefore, the debt rating on the notes reflects the SPUR.