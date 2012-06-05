TEXT-S&P summary: Alstom S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 05 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Alstom S.A. ----------------------------------- 05-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: France
Primary SIC: Turbines and
turbine
generator sets
Mult. CUSIP6: 021244
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
07-May-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on French capital goods firm Alstom S.A. continue to reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile.