TEXT-Fitch drops Bajaj Hindusthan's ratings
June 5, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Bajaj Hindusthan's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Bajaj Hindusthan Limited’s (BHL) ‘Fitch A(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Negative Outlook. Fitch has also withdrawn the ‘Fitch A(ind)’ rating on BHL’s INR21,500m fund-based working capital limit and the ‘Fitch A1(ind)’ rating on its INR4,505m non-fund-based working capital limit. These ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of information.

The ‘Fitch A1(ind)’ rating on BHL’s INR7,500m commercial paper/short-term debt programme has also been withdrawn as there is no outstanding amount against the instrument currently.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage on BHL.

