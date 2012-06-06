FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises Municipal Bank otlk to neg,afms & drops rtgs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Municipal Bank otlk to neg,afms & drops rtgs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 -

Rating Action

On June 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Bulgaria-based Municipal Bank A.D. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B+/B’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings and then withdrew them at the issuer’s request.

Rationale

Prior to the withdrawal, the ratings on Municipal Bank reflected the bank’s ‘bb’ anchor, “weak” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) was ‘b’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.