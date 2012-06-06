TEXT-S&P ratings - Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam --------- 06-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

23-Dec-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

22-Jul-2010 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================