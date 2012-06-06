FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises otlk on two Vietnam banks after sovereign action
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises otlk on two Vietnam banks after sovereign action

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today revised the outlooks on Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) to stable from negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s affirmed its ‘B+/B’ issuer credit ratings on both the banks. We also revised the ASEAN scale ratings on BIDV to ‘axBB/axB’ from ‘axBB-/axB’.

We revised the outlook on the two banks following a similar sovereign rating action on Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB) earlier today.

The ratings on Vietinbank and BIDV are one notch above the banks’ respective stand-alone credit profiles, reflecting: (1) the banks’ “high systemic importance” in Vietnam’s banking system; and (2) our assessment of a “highly supportive” government, which qualifies for a one-notch rating uplift from the banks’ stand-alone credit profile of ‘b’.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Vietnam Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative; ‘BB-/B’ Sovereign Ratings Affirmed, June 6, 2012

-- Vietnam Banking Outlook: Banking Sector Reforms Could Herald Greater System Stability In 2012, March 12, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

