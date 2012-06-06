FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch migrates Exim Rajathi to non-monitored category
June 6, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch migrates Exim Rajathi to non-monitored category

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Exim Rajathi India Private Limited’s (Exim) ‘Fitch D(ind)’ National Long-Term rating to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Exim. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Exim’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR1,500m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR50m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR645m term loans: migrated to ‘Fitch D(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR460m ICICI Bank term loan: migrated to ‘Fitch C(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch C(ind)'

