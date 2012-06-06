FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Triveni Engicons's additional bank loans
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Triveni Engicons's additional bank loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Triveni Engicons Private Limited’s (TEPL) additional INR30m fund-based limits a ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’ rating and its additional INR380m non-fund-based limits a ‘Fitch A4+(ind) rating.

TEPL’s outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR70m fund-based limits: ‘Fitch BB+(ind)’

- INR740m non-fund-based limits: ‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

For TEPL’s rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, “Triveni Engicons Affirmed at ‘Fitch BB+(ind)'”, dated 21 February 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

