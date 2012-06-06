TEXT-S&P report says Nigerian insurers to continue consolidations

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Mergers and acquisitions will likely continue to feature prominently in Nigeria’s insurance industry over the next two years. This is according to an article Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services published today, titled “Tightening Regulation Will Hasten Consolidation Among Nigerian Insurers”. We believe stricter regulation, amid economic, financial, and social constraints, is the main impetus for further consolidation.

The article also outlines Standard & Poor’s view that improvements to transparency and corporate governance under tougher regulation will not only spur consolidation, but enhance Nigerian insurers’ ability to pay claims. The article outlines several other advantages of consolidation, including improved market efficiency, due to a lower number of insurers.

If Nigeria’s insurance regulator succeeds in its goal of market development and effective supervision, the result will be a smaller industry that is easier to regulate, audit, and access externally, which would improve transparency, reliability, and confidence in what we see as a currently opaque sector.