FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P report says Nigerian insurers to continue consolidations
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P report says Nigerian insurers to continue consolidations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Mergers and acquisitions will likely continue to feature prominently in Nigeria’s insurance industry over the next two years. This is according to an article Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services published today, titled “Tightening Regulation Will Hasten Consolidation Among Nigerian Insurers”. We believe stricter regulation, amid economic, financial, and social constraints, is the main impetus for further consolidation.

The article also outlines Standard & Poor’s view that improvements to transparency and corporate governance under tougher regulation will not only spur consolidation, but enhance Nigerian insurers’ ability to pay claims. The article outlines several other advantages of consolidation, including improved market efficiency, due to a lower number of insurers.

If Nigeria’s insurance regulator succeeds in its goal of market development and effective supervision, the result will be a smaller industry that is easier to regulate, audit, and access externally, which would improve transparency, reliability, and confidence in what we see as a currently opaque sector.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.