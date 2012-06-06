TEXT-Fitch:German Multifamily housing balloon risk persists despite strong market activity

June 06 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that balloon risk remains the key risk for the three largest German multifamily (MFH) CMBS transactions, despite the strong market activity over the past year.

“There has been considerable refinancing activity in the German multifamily sector over the past year,” says Tuuli Tikka, Associate Director in Fitch’s European Structured Finance team. “A number of large sales transactions have also been executed, indicating continued investor interest. These are certainly positive indicators for outstanding CMBS deals, but the exceptionally large loan balances in question mean that balloon risk remains a concern.”

The three largest transactions (German Residential Asset Note Distributor plc, German Residential Funding plc and Windermere IX CMBS (Multifamily) S.A. ) together account for three-quarters of the total outstanding securitised German MFH debt balance. Another large transaction, the EUR1.2bn Immeo transaction, was recently repaid. This was achieved by the borrower through three partial refinancings over a period of 18 months.

“Fitch’s concerns for German multifamily CMBS transactions remain focused on balloon risk,” says Gioia Dominedo, Senior Director in Fitch’s European Structured Finance team. “Both the collateral and the loan performance of the largest transactions have remained stable or even improved over the past year. This is visible across a number of performance indicators, which include rental levels, vacancy rates, coverage ratios and leverage.”

