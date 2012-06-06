TEXT-S&P affirms U.K.-based Edwards Group at 'B+';outlook stable

At the same time, we have assigned a ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating to Edwards Group Ltd., the group’s new holding company. The outlook is stable.

We have also affirmed all issue ratings on the group’s outstanding debt. The recovery ratings are unchanged.

Rationale

The rating actions follow the flotation of the group’s new holding company, Edwards Group Ltd., in May 2012. We anticipate a moderate improvement in the group’s credit metrics from the proceeds of the IPO, which is likely to be more than offset, however, by weaker revenue and margins trends over the coming quarters in our base-case assessment.

Pro forma the application of GBP54 million of net proceeds from the IPO for debt reduction, the group’s gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio, after our adjustments, stood at about 3.0x as of March 31, 2012. In our base-case scenario, we estimate a moderate revenue decline of about 7% in 2012 and a reported EBITDA margin of 18% (after restructuring costs), down from 20% in 2011. As a result, we anticipate that leverage will likely increase to about 3.5x-4.0x by year-end 2012, in line with our assumption of lower EBITDA.

The revenue decline in our base case stems primarily from a significant cyclical slowdown of revenues in Edwards’ Emerging Technologies segment in 2012, following the strong investment activity of Edwards’ customers over the past two years. The segment’s sales dropped by 73.5% year on year in the first quarter of 2012, and we consequently expect significantly lower revenues for this segment for the full year 2012. Nevertheless, we forecast modest revenue growth in the Semiconductor segment and relatively stable demand for Edwards’ Services and General Vacuum segments in 2012, the latter of which is more correlated to GDP growth. In our view, lower restructuring costs and the benefits of substantial streamlining over the past two years could partly compensate for lower gross profits.

We understand that following the IPO, Edwards’ private equity sponsors hold about 84% of the company’s common equity.

The rating on Edwards continues to reflect our assessment of the group’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive”.

Our business risk profile assessment remains constrained by the group’s vulnerability to the highly cyclical semiconductor equipment industry, intense competitive pressure, and technology risks inherent to the high-precision manufacturing industry. These constraints are partly offset by the group’s leading positions in global markets, significant intellectual property, and broad product portfolio.

The financial risk profile is primarily constrained by the group’s still high gross debt and volatile credit measures, owing to fluctuating revenues and margins. These weaknesses are partly offset, in our view, by Edwards’ long-term capital structure, with no meaningful debt amortizations until 2016, and our expectation of moderately positive free cash flow generation in 2012.

Liquidity

We assess Edwards’ liquidity profile as “adequate” under our criteria, supported by our estimate that the group’s liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by about 1.8x in 2012 and by more than 2x in 2013. However, we do not consider this liquidity profile to be “strong” under our criteria. This is primarily due to our assessment of the group’s only satisfactory standing in the credit markets. In addition, we think Edwards’ liquidity could remain sensitive to its ability to manage working capital, given our anticipation of potentially volatile EBITDA generation resulting from cyclical demand across its key markets.

We estimate liquidity sources for 2012 of about GBP200 million. These include:

-- Meaningfully positive funds from operations of about GBP80 million, as well as access to a $90 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in May 2016, of which $76 million (GBP48 million) was available as of March 31, 2012. The documentation for the RCF does not contain maintenance covenants.

-- We only consider GBP17 million of Edwards’ cash on hand (about GBP92 million as of Dec. 31, 2011) to be surplus cash. This is primarily because we assess that a meaningful part of cash on hand is needed for ongoing operations in light of cyclical demand.

-- Net issuance proceeds of GBP54 million from the IPO in May 2012.

We estimate Edwards’ liquidity needs in 2012 at about GBP110 million. This estimate factors in meaningful capital expenditures of about GBP40 million, the use of the IPO proceeds for debt reduction, moderate working capital needs, and GBP4 million of debt maturities under the group’s first-lien loan.

Absent shareholder distributions, we expect the group’s net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA were to decline by 50% in 2012.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on Edwards’ $90 million super senior revolving facility is ‘1’, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for super senior lenders in an event of a payment default. The issue rating on this debt is ‘BB’.

The recovery rating on the $694 million first-lien loans ($599 million outstanding) is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for secured lenders in the event of a payment default, with an issue rating in line with that on the corporate credit rating, namely ‘B+'.

Net IPO proceeds of $87 million were used to repay a portion of the first-lien loans. This has improved the coverage for the first-lien loans, although it remains firmly in the 50%-70% range.

We assume Edwards would be reorganized in the event of default, given the group’s leading market position in the manufacture of vacuum technology. We believe that a default would most likely result from excessive leverage following an assumed significant industry downturn, with a material reduction in the group’s liquidity reserves as a result of negative cash flow generation. At the hypothetical point of default (assumed in 2015), we estimate a stressed enterprise value of about $560 million.

Recoveries on the senior secured loans are supported by our view of a comprehensive security package and a relatively favorable insolvency regime. However, recovery prospects for first-lien lenders are constrained by the group’s sizable senior secured debt and lack of a subordinated debt cushion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Edwards will generate modestly positive FOCF over the next 12 months, supported by a reduction in working capital requirements due to an anticipated revenue decline. It also reflects our expectation that Edwards’ adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio is likely to remain between 3x and 4x.

A higher rating could be supported by a track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy, including an adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3x and generation of meaningful positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) through the cycle. A more diverse revenue mix and less volatile margins would also likely support ratings upside.

Although we don’t currently expect it, ratings downside could materialize if Edwards’ credit measures or liquidity were to deteriorate significantly from their current levels. Such a scenario could result from large shareholder distributions, a substantial industry downturn, or sizable acquisitions beyond its existing footprint of products and services. In particular, we would view negative FOCF generation of more than GBP30 million on a 12-month basis as incommensurate with the current rating.

