TEXT-Fitch drops STFCL DA February 2012-01's expected ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn STFCL DA February 2012 -01’s (an ABS transaction) expected ratings as follows:

INR950.1m purchaser payouts: ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'/Stable; rating withdrawn

INR73.6m second loss credit facility (SLCF): ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'/Stable; rating withdrawn

The rating withdrawal, in accordance with Fitch’s policy, is driven by the fact that the expected ratings have been outstanding for more than 90 days and the planned transaction carrying the expected ratings did not proceed as previously envisaged.