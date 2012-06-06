FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops STFCL DA February 2012-01's expected ratings
June 6, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops STFCL DA February 2012-01's expected ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn STFCL DA February 2012 -01’s (an ABS transaction) expected ratings as follows:

INR950.1m purchaser payouts: ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'/Stable; rating withdrawn

INR73.6m second loss credit facility (SLCF): ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'/Stable; rating withdrawn

The rating withdrawal, in accordance with Fitch’s policy, is driven by the fact that the expected ratings have been outstanding for more than 90 days and the planned transaction carrying the expected ratings did not proceed as previously envisaged.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
