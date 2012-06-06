TEXT-Fitch rates Karaikal Port's bank loans at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Karaikal Port Private Limited’s (KPPL) bank loans aggregating INR18.84bn a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned KPPL’s INR250m working capital facility a National Short-Term rating of ‘Fitch A3(ind)'. A list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

KPPL is a special purpose company, incorporated to undertake infrastructure development activities at Karaikal Port under a 30-year (extendable by a further 20 years by mutual consent) concession from the government of Puducherry, executed on 25 January 2006. KPPL is sponsored by Marg Limited, a real estate and infrastructure developer.

The ratings are constrained by significant revenue ramp-up risks as the project nears completion of phase 2A extension expected in October 2012, which will expand KPPL’s cargo berthing capacity to 28 million tones per annum (MTPA) from 21MTPA (phase 2A), which in turn was expanded from 5.1MTPA (phase 1). KPPL handled 4.8MT of cargo in FY11 and 6.01MT in FY12, and expects to ramp up to 16MT in FY13. KPPL’s ability to ramp-up cargo volumes, primarily driven by coal (about 53% of projected cargo revenue), fertilisers (20%) and container cargo (14%), is a key rating driver.

Fitch’s view that revenue ramp-up risk is a major rating constraint is reinforced by its low rating-case debt service coverage ratios (minimum DSCR at 1.13x and average DSCR at 1.38x), which reflect relatively conservative traffic ramp-up assumptions compared with the management case. KPPL’s revenue largely depends upon short-term annual contracts, with no significant long-term offtake agreements. Furthermore, it is a greenfield minor port, just entering into its fourth year of operation.

The rating, however, draws comfort from KPPL’s competitive position in central Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, in terms of its moderate hinterland connectivity and fast turnaround times compared with congested service ports. While the project’s significant dependence on coal - which could be affected by delays in commencement of power projects under construction - increases concentration risk, Fitch draws comfort from KPPL being a service port with a diversified client base across multiple industries (power, engineering, newsprint, sugar, fertiliser oil and cement).

The rating is also supported by KPPL being among the competitive smaller private sector ports, which have seen significant revenue growth in the past few years (no significant impact of the 2008 slowdown), compared with relatively old major public sector ports. Fitch notes that break-even traffic volume levels of around 12MTPA are deemed achievable by management even if ramp-up is delayed. Furthermore, KPPL has full flexibility over its pricing policy at present, and its current pricing model includes annual re-negotiations of offtake contracts with no minimum annual guarantees. Even as it seeks to ramp-up volumes, management’s strategy in managing offtake pricing would mitigate the revenue risk.

According to the latest available independent engineer’s report, the expansion project is on track for timely completion. Also, Fitch does not expect any delays, if they occur, to significantly impact revenue, as projected cargo and storage revenue is likely to ramp up in stages to near-full capacity over the next three years. However, about INR600m of equity remains to be injected (INR7.08bn already injected), and Fitch will monitor the infusion of the remaining equity and the completion of construction. The agency also draws comfort from the completion of Phase 1 of the infrastructure development on time and within budget in April 2009.

Given the stretched financial position of the sponsor, who has guaranteed the project debt, Fitch has not ascribed any credit substitution value to the guarantee. However, the agency expects the explicit guarantee to incentivise the sponsor to use various options (including stake sale in the project) at its disposal to meet its remaining equity obligations, include funding construction cost overruns, should they occur, and extend temporary support, if required, during the critical ramp-up phase.

Failure to achieve Fitch’s expected level of revenue ramp-up and/or difficulties in injecting the residual equity and ramp-up support if required could result in a rating downgrade.

Fitch has assigned ratings to KPPL’s loans as follows:

- INR3.02bn Phase 1 project bank loans: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR10.71bn Phase 2A project bank loans: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR239.3m OSV/ PSV medium-term project bank loans: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR500m warehousing and transit sheds project loans: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR4.37bn Phase 2A (extension) project bank loans: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR250m working capital facility: ‘Fitch A3(ind)'