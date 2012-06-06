FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch : Spain leads sovereign CDS wider
#Funds News
June 6, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch : Spain leads sovereign CDS wider

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 06 - Increasing market uncertainty surrounding prospects for Spain has resulted in wider global credit default swap (CDS) spreads, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.

CDS on European sovereigns widened out 4% on average last week, with Spain at the forefront of the widening (10%). ‘Mounting market concern over Spain is largely emanating from the sovereign’s ailing banking sector,’ said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Spreads on Portugal came in 3%, though it is still trading at the widest level among European sovereigns.

Elsewhere, CDS on North American financial institutions came out over 2%, with insurance companies and banks leading the selloff. Spreads on JPMorgan moved out the most among US banks (13% wider). ‘Citigroup and Wells Fargo were also notable underperformers with CDS widening 6% each,’ said Allmendinger.

Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.

The ‘Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor’ is available by clicking on the below link. Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at ‘’

Link to Fitch Solutions’ Report: Fitch Solutionsâ€™ Risk and Performance Monitor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
