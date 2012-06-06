TEXT-Fitch:Russia case highlights political risk for BP

June 06 - The resumption of the USD13bn lawsuit against BP Plc through the Russian courts highlights the political and litigation risks that the oil major faces. Fitch Ratings will review BP’s ‘A’/Stable rating if the court case gains traction, but the company’s improving credit profile means the rating can withstand greater shocks now than last year, when the lawsuit was first filed.

Litigation risk remains key to BP’s credit ratings. The group faces a potential negative impact from the Russian case and the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. Likewise, if further legal developments move in the company’s favour, the Outlook could be revised to Positive.

The Russian case, which was brought by a minority investor in BP’s Russian joint-venture TNK-BP, was previously dismissed by two lower courts. A third court’s decision this week to order a new trial underlines the unpredictable nature of the Russian courts and means it is hard for Fitch to predict the length of the case or the resolution. The lawsuit is based on claims that the company suffered RUB409bn of damages when BP attempted to enter into a partnership directly with Rosneft, rather than through TNK-BP.

Since the first court ruling in November 2011, BP’s cash flow has improved and asset sales could also support its credit profile, limiting the potential impact from the Russian court case. Some of the uncertainty over the liability of the Macondo oil spill has also been removed now that the company has settled with the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee to pay USD7.8bn in civil charges.

However, we note that several cases related to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill are still ongoing, as are arbitration hearings between BP and TNK-BP partners Alfa-Access Renova over the abandoned Rosneft deal.

The resumption of the Russian court case comes after BP said that it is pursuing a potential sale of its 50% stake in TNK-BP. We would not expect any negative impact on BP from a sale, as we do not factor the TNK-BP stake into our rating and we would expect BP to receive a fair market price. The sale would not reduce BP’s reserves or production under Fitch’s approach, and the proceeds could allow BP to de-leverage without severely reducing its reserve life, to meet legal costs, or to redeploy cash in other upstream projects.