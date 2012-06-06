TEXT-S&P summary: OJSC Rostelecom

The rating is constrained by the limited visibility on Rostelecom’s strategy and financial policy, including, in our view, an increasing risk of mergers and acquisitions. Further constraints include Rostelecom’s weak position in mobile telephony and intense competition in the industry.

These risks are mitigated, however, by Rostelecom’s exclusive ownership of nationwide fixed-line telecom infrastructure, the cash-generating nature of its core fixed-line business, and ongoing support from state banks.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a “moderate” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Rostelecom‘s:

-- “Strong” link with the state, reflecting the state’s majority ownership and an absence of immediate plans to decrease its stake in the medium term; and

-- “Limited” importance for the government because we view the Russian telecom market as quite mature and competitive, and Rostelecom can be replaced by other service providers.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we assume that Rostelecom’s annual percentage revenue growth in 2012 will slow to low single digits, due to saturation of the Russian broadband market and intensifying competitive pressures in this segment. However, residual growth in the number of broadband customers and increasing numbers of pay-TV subscribers should compensate for the decline in revenues from traditional regulated fixed-line services, in particular, long-distance and intrazonal telephony.

Generally, we do not expect Rostelecom’s gross margins to decline because of competition. However, we believe that the company’s investments in its own unified brand and a single billing system will put pressure on operating profitability. Consequently, we see a risk that its reported EBITDA margin could decline to 35% over the next 2-3 years from the current 39%.

We assume that Rostelecom will seek to develop its mobile operations. The company plans to become a mobile virtual network operator based on fourth-generation (4G) long-term evolution infrastructure, provided by network operator Yota (not rated). However, at this point we do not expect such plans to have a meaningful impact on the company’s business profile.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we assume that Rostelecom’s free cash flow generation in 2012 will be constrained by significant capital expenditures, which will likely exceed 20% of revenues. We also assume that Rostelecom will continue to make acquisitions in both the mobile and broadband segments that will constrain cash generation.

We assume that Rostelecom’s debt will increase in 2012 as a result of such acquisitions, dividends, and share buybacks, but stay below 2x EBITDA. We also assume that Rostelecom will gradually refinance its significant short-term debt, which it inherited from regional operators with which it merged in 2011.

Liquidity

We consider Rostelecom’s liquidity to be “less than adequate,” as defined in our criteria. This reflects our assessment that its liquidity sources do not fully cover liquidity uses for the next 12 months. The reason for this is the company’s sizable short-term maturities of about Russian ruble (RUB) 79 billion (about $2.4 billion), which it acquired as part of the mergers in 2011. The company refinanced some of these maturities in the first quarter of 2012 and has also obtained a number of commitments for financing from banks. We expect that Rostelecom will gradually refinance its short-term debt with medium-term debt instruments, which should improve its liquidity sources-to-uses ratio.

In our liquidity assessment for Rostelecom we take into account the company’s very strong relationship with the largest state-owned banks, including Sberbank (not rated) and JSC VTB Bank (BBB/Stable/A-3), which suggests continued access to the domestic credit markets. As long as Rostelecom’s leverage is moderate and it generates robust cash flows, we believe there is a high likelihood that state-owned banks will roll over its maturing credit facilities.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Rostelecom’s fixed-line business will generate sufficient cash flows to finance its growth in other segments of the market, such as broadband Internet. We also assume that Rostelecom’s investments in restructuring its operations, developing a nationwide brand, and unifying its billing system will be prudently managed and will not lead to significant operating disruptions or increases in debt leverage. At this rating level, we anticipate a ratio of debt to EBITDA of not meaningfully more than 2x. In our base-case scenario, we assume that Rostelecom will continue to enjoy strong access to funding from state-owned banks and improve its capital structure over the longer term.

A downgrade could result if Rostelecom were to implement a more aggressive financial policy, for example fueled by mergers and acquisitions, that would lead to an increase of the adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio, as calculated by Standard & Poor‘s, to more than 2.5x. We could also lower the rating if Rostelecom were to maintain its current capital structure, characterized by significant exposure to short-term debt, by not extending the average duration of its debt maturities. A significant reduction in the state’s shareholding in Rostelecom, for example as a result of the ongoing reorganization of telecom holding Svyazinvest, could lead to a one-notch downgrade.

In our view, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months and would require a significant improvement in Rostelecom’s business risk profile, such as a meaningfully stronger market position in mobile telephony and better operating efficiency.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008