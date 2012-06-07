FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: CBL Insurance Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: CBL Insurance Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 07 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CBL Insurance Ltd. ---------------------------- 07-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: New Zealand

Local currency BB-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Jun-2012 BB-/-- --/--

10-May-2010 BB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘BB-’ financial strength and issuer credit ratings on New Zealand-based credit and surety insurer CBL Insurance Ltd. (CBL) reflects the company’s weak risk-based capitalization after adjusting for goodwill on a group basis, as well as complex business model and strategy that is managed by a small team. Offsetting these weaknesses is the company’s strong and consistent underwriting performance from a high-margin business.

