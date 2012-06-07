TEXT-Fitch afrms 2 Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust classes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of notes issued by Australian Executor Trustees Limited as trustee of the Seiza Augustus Series 2007-1 Trust. The transaction closed in April 2007, and is a securitisation of small balance commercial and residential mortgages originated by Seiza Mortgage Company Pty Limited (Seiza). The rating actions are as listed below:

AUD14.87m Class C (ISIN AU3FN0002465) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable;

AUD19.02m Class D (ISIN AU3FN0002463) affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable.

The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes’ current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with the agency’s expectations.

“Total charge-offs have increased in the last year, due to large principal shortfalls and the consistent balance of loans in arrears for more than 300 days. Recoveries from these loans are expected to reduce the level of charge-offs in the upcoming months,” said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch’s Structured Finance team. “Moreover, the transaction has amortised considerably, in turn increasing the level of credit enhancement of the rated notes,” added Mr. Zanesi.

The transaction has paid down from initial liabilities of AUD404.70m to liabilities of approximately AUD39.90m as of 20 April 2012 considering the level of charge-offs to-date.As at 20 April 2012, the pool was comprised of 100 residential and commercial mortgages, low-documentation loans represented 50% of the pool, and three loans were in arrears for more than 90+ days, accounting for 9.9% of the pool.

As of the April 2012 payment date, the total cumulative mortgage shortfall amounted to AUD30.20m, of which AUD13.70m has been reimbursed through excess spread and income from liquidation proceeds. A unique feature of this transaction is the full charge-off of loans that are greater than 300 days in arrears. Due to this feature, the transaction has experienced a certain degree of volatility in terms of charge-offs with Class F and G notes being fully charged-off and Class E notes being charged-off by AUD2,126,297. Charge-offs related to loans in arrears for more than 300 days amounted to AUD9.50m. Excess and loss provision reserves have been fully used to date. The current liquidity facility amounts to AUD13.00m, representing 32.5% of the collateral pool.

As the mortgage portfolio decreases in size, the risk of principal losses resulting from the default of large loans becomes a relevant driver in Fitch’s analysis. A cash flow analysis was performed on the transaction, stressing a combination of interest rates, defaults, default timing, recovery timing and prepayment rates, with each tranche passing at its respective rating level.