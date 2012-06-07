TEXT-Fitch: Indonesia FX reserve fall not yet a cause for concern

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Recent declines in Indonesia’s official foreign exchange reserves are not yet a cause for concern, although they do highlight long-standing weaknesses in the sovereign’s external finances, which needs to be monitored, Fitch Ratings says.

Bank Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserves totalled USD111.53bn at end-May, down from USD116.41bn at end-April.

May’s fall takes reserves back below their end-February level, undoing a large part of the USD5.92bn rise seen in April, when reserves were boosted by a USD2.5bn sovereign bond issue. They remain below their August 2011 peak.

Valuation effects have made a significant contribution to the May decline, alongside central bank intervention aimed at supporting the rupiah. More broadly, global risk aversion, driven by the eurozone debt crisis, has prompted offshore investors to sell Indonesian equities after several years of inflows. This phenomenon is far from unique to Indonesia, where bond market flows appear more balanced so far.

Indonesia’s open capital account makes the risk of destabilising short-term capital flows unavoidable. The need to further strengthen the external finances through foreign exchange reserve accumulation has therefore long been a factor in our ratings analysis. The sharp fall in official reserves of over USD10bn in September last year, for example, showed the risks associated with movements in local equity, debt, and foreign exchange markets.

Bank Indonesia recently said it would start issuing dollar term deposits as a way of improving onshore dollar liquidity, indicating that the authorities remain both aware of the risks and prepared to take action to address them.

Recent falls need to be viewed in the context of the build-up in FX reserves, which are almost double the July 2008 level of USD57bn. As we noted in December 2011, reserve accumulation had helped improve Indonesia’s liquidity ratio - our key measure of a sovereign’s capacity to handle an external liquidity shock - moving it closer to, but not quite level with, the ‘BBB’ category median.

These considerations, and the importance of valuation effects, mean we are not yet unduly concerned about the magnitude of the fall in reserves. That said, it remains a factor that we will monitor, especially given the potential risk of capital flight, stemming from a sharp and sustained shock to foreign and domestic investor confidence.

Fitch currently rates the Indonesian sovereign ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook. The fundamental strengths behind our December upgrade, including strong economic growth and declining public debt, as well as the long-term strengthening of external liquidity, remain in place.