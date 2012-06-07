TEXT-S&P ratings - Aeroporti di Roma SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 -

Ratings -- Aeroporti di Roma SpA ---------------------------------- 07-Jun-2012

REDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jun-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

10-Apr-2009 BB/B BB/B

07-Nov-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

30-Nov-2007 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR39.1 mil sr secd bank ln due 03/31/2015 BB+ 07-Jun-2012

(bnd ins: CIFG Europe)