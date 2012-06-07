TEXT-S&P upgrades Aeroporti di Roma to 'BB+'; outlook positive

The upgrade is also consistent with the company’s improving credit metrics, with a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 13% in 2011, up from about 10% in 2010. Under our base-case operating scenario, adjusted FFO to debt is expected to improve further to more than 13% in 2012, even under our assumption of 0% passenger growth this year. This reflects the challenging economic environment in Italy and for AdR’s main airline carrier Alitalia (unrated) as well as harsh winter weather in the first quarter of 2012 that resulted in traffic declining by 0.7% in January-April 2012 year-on-year. Offsetting the weaker traffic environment, revenues will likely remain flat in 2012, due to an inflation adjuster. Furthermore, the company will maintain the EBITDA margins in a range of 41%-43%, according to our base-case operating scenario. We also forecast that AdR will reduce its debt levels this year, notably after the repayment of the remaining balance under a term loan of EUR65.5 million.

The rating does not incorporate the proposed changes to AdR’s regulatory framework. In our opinion, if the new regulation is implemented as proposed, it could lead to a marked improvement in credit metrics compared with our current base-case scenario, and therefore support a higher rating. This is because the proposed concession agreement incorporates a clear legal framework and considerable improvement in tariffs, to some extent offset by higher capital-spending requirements. However, we do not incorporate such an improvement into our base-case scenario because, despite considerable progress within the past year, the new regulation remains subject to approval from several parties. Additionally, the rating does not incorporate the proposed sale of AdR’s direct retail and car parking activities, because the amount of proceeds and the timing of disposal remain subject to market conditions.

Liquidity

We assess AdR’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria, as we anticipate that coverage is expected to be more than 1.2x over the next 12 months through March 31, 2013.

As a result of the new committed bank facility, we expect sources of liquidity over the following 12 months to include:

-- About EUR50 million of freely available cash.

-- EUR100 million available under a committed credit facility expiring in February 2015.

-- A EUR400 million syndicated bank loan, with a current net balance of EUR424.6 million, expiring February 2015. We anticipate that AdR will draw under this facility in February 2013 to help meet the maturity of its Romulus Tranche A1.

-- EUR75.4 million in a collateral account for the benefit of repaying the Romulus Tranche A1.

-- About EUR150 million cash flow from operations.

-- Additionally, AdR had about EUR61.1 million in restricted accounts, including EUR50 million in a debt-service reserve account and EUR11.1 million in a recoveries account, which we do not include in our liquidity calculations.

We anticipate that uses of liquidity over the 12 months to March 31, 2013, will include:

-- Gross debt maturities of about EUR508 million, including Romulus Tranche A1. The current gross balance is EUR500 million and the net balance is EUR424.6 million.

-- Capital spending of about EUR110 million; however, we note that the company has flexibility to significantly reduce this amount in the absence of tariff increases.

The financial documentation that governs the AdR and Romulus debt includes two financial covenants, which trigger events of default if the thresholds are violated. The covenants are a minimum concession life-coverage ratio of 1.5x, which, according to the company, was about 5.05x for the period ending Dec. 31, 2011, and a minimum debt service coverage ratio of 1.1x, which, according to the company, was about 2.03x.

We note that AdR’s majority owner, Gemina, has a EUR60.1 million credit facility (including an EUR18 million undrawn revolving credit facility ). The loan matures in December 2014 and contains minimal covenants. Although we anticipate that AdR will not pay any dividends to Gemina in 2012, debt service at Gemina will be covered by Gemina’s cash balances and RCF. Gemina’s credit facilities are secured by a pledge on the ordinary shares of AdR, representing at least 35% of AdR’s share capital.

Recovery Analysis

The issue rating on AdR’s facility from Banca OPI SpA (not rated) is ‘BB+', the same level as the corporate credit rating on AdR. The facility matures in March 2015, and EUR22.1 million is outstanding. The recovery rating on this debt instrument is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating is supported by the security provided to lenders and by our going-concern valuation of AdR, which is underpinned by the company’s “strong” business risk profile and its exclusive concession to run both airports in Rome. At the same time, the recovery rating is constrained by our view of the company’s postdefault exposure to the Italian insolvency regime, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors.

We have revised our default scenario, given the refinancing of the EUR500 million Tranche A1 and the previous RCF, both maturing in 2013, by the new EUR400 million Term Loan, and the new EUR100 million RCF maturing in February 2015. Our hypothetical default scenario now expects a default in 2015, owing to a continued deterioration of the operating performance. A default would be triggered by AdR’s inability to refinance EUR900 million of its debt maturing that year. As per our hypothetical scenario, we consider the RCF to be fully drawn at the hypothetical point of default. We have calculated AdR’s stressed-enterprise value at our simulated point of default in 2015 at about EUR840 million.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade if AdR’s credit measures continue to improve, such that the adjusted ratio of FFO to debt remains above 12% on a sustained basis. This could occur, for example, through approval of the proposed regulatory and tariff framework as currently outlined or additional debt repayments from proceeds of the subconcession of its direct retail and car parking services. A possible upgrade would also depend on AdR’s either improving its long-term capital structure or continuing to refinance upcoming debt maturities in a timely manner, while sustaining its “strong” business risk profile.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we thought that the company would not sustain a ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of more than 12%. That could result, for example, from passenger numbers dropping below our current base-case scenario, possibly due to economic conditions in Italy being softer than we currently anticipate, and thus AdR might suffer weaker-than-forecast operating performance.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

Ratings List

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Aeroporti di Roma SpA

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/B BB/Watch Dev/B

Senior Secured BB+ BB/Watch Dev

Recovery Rating 3 3