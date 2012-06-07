TEXT-Fitch:Maturity profile of European CLOs increases ahead of refinancing wall

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 07 - Fitch Ratings says the maturity profile of European CLOs has been pushed out as managers exit shorter term credit risk ahead of the refinancing wall.

The agency’s newly-published May 2012 European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker reveals that the average maturity profile of the underlying loans across its rated CLOs has been pushed out by manager trading activities and amending and extending on underlying loans. Loans maturing in the 2013/2014 bucket have dropped to 21.9% from 42.5% over the past year with a corresponding increase in the 2016-2019 bucket (46.8% from 24.84%)

Given the lack of refinancing options for certain underlying companies, this reflects that managers are seeking to avoid imminent credit migration and potential default as companies try and refinance over the coming years. Also, given the lack of new CLO issuance in the European market and that for the majority of Fitch-rated transactions the reinvestment period end date is approaching, it enables managers to keep assets under management ramped for a longer period of time.

Defaults (both reported and rated ‘D’ by Fitch) have increased since May 2011 with the current average defaulted balance being 2.2%, an increase from 0.3% 2011. This represents 10 credits in the larger CLO universe portfolio. Average OC cushions at the original ‘BB’ level have remained relatively constant over the past year and OC cushions at the ‘AAA’ level have improved slightly, driven by the rapid pay down of the senior most tranche in Melepard CDO I Limited.

Fitch has recently completed its review of its 28 rated CLOs, which resulted in the affirmation of 164 tranches; upgrade of two tranches and the downgrade of 49 tranches. Of the downgraded tranches, 29 were by more than one notch and were predominately tranches originally rated ‘BBB’ or lower. These tranches are highly dependent on payments towards the end of the transaction and on the diversion of excess spread in providing credit enhancement. As such, the driver of these downgrades was the presence of long-dated buckets in a number of older vintage transactions as well as certain transactions failing back loaded default scenarios.

Long-dated assets present a key risk to older-vintage collateralised loan obligation transactions since any assets remaining in the portfolio have to be sold prior to the transaction’s maturity, thus exposing the notes to market value losses if the assets trade below par. If defaults occur on a back-loaded basis, the transactions will not benefit from excess spread diversion as a form of credit enhancement.

The Outlooks on the mezzanine and junior notes remain Negative, reflecting their vulnerability to a clustering of defaults and negative rating migration in the European leveraged loan market due to the approaching refinancing wall.

