TEXT-S&P afrms AVERAGE servicer ranking on Hudson Advisors UK

-- We have affirmed our overall AVERAGE ranking on Hudson Advisors UK as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K.

-- The outlook is positive.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has affirmed its overall AVERAGE ranking on Hudson Advisors UK Ltd. as a primary and special servicer of commercial mortgages in the U.K.

OUTLOOK

We have revised the outlook to positive from stable.

The rankings reflect our view of the following:

-- An established staffing structure supported by Hudson Advisors Germany (HAG), and experienced staff recruited with the aim of having a multi-skilled team;

-- Good support from HAG across a range of services including HR and IT;

-- Initial business plans that are largely developed using a coordinated strategy between HAUK and Lone Star, with subsequent business plans produced by HAUK to address fluctuating market conditions;

-- Recorded training hours that are lower than we generally see, but which in our view are partly mitigated by the experience of staff, together with a reported number of unrecorded “on-the-job” training hours;

-- A boarding process that has been tested recently with the boarding of a new portfolio within a short timeframe, and which is reported to have been effective;

-- A segregated, effective, secure payment-processing system; and

-- An automated reporting process providing reports in line with the requirements of investors, lenders, and other stakeholders.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have raised our subranking for management and organization to ABOVE AVERAGE.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have affirmed our AVERAGE subranking for loan administration.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We consider Hudson Advisors LLC’s financial position to be SUFFICIENT and are of the opinion that there is currently enough financial strength to sustain HAUK’s servicing operations.

